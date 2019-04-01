Trump has no plan for replacing Obamacare

As usual in the White House, President Donald Trump opens his mouth with some outlandish statement and his entire staff starts to jump through their south ends to come up with something (“Trump says GOP senators are working on an Obamacare replacement and it will be 'spectacular,” Mar. 28).

Naturally, the White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, came up with the usual administration BS with “Republicans are ‘working on a plan’ for replacing the Affordable Care Act.” But as always there is no information available about it. She further stated, “There is a plan. We’ve been working on a plan for a long time. And we hope that Congress would come along.” She states there is a plan, and acting White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney says the same thing, that they are working on a plan.

But where is it? The scary thought is that the GOP would discard the current ACA with nothing to fill the void. Since it is the first of April, maybe it is just a joke. To even consider dumping a health plan with nothing but a statement “that we are working on a plan” is disastrous and foolish.

If there is a plan, present it to Congress and the nation and stop the bull crap. Otherwise, have President Trump jump up and yell “April Fool’s.”

Sas Chrzanowski, Baltimore