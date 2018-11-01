Replace UM Regents

The University of Maryland’s athletic department was described as dysfunctional by the independent committee appointed by the University of Maryland System Board of Regents to investigate the death of student-athlete Jordan McNair. The actions of the regents in the last few days can also be described as dysfunctional (“Gov. Hogan says firing of Maryland football coach a ‘big step’ forward, but has ‘concerns’ about process,” Nov. 1).

The board demonstrated absolute incompetence with its recommendation to retain DJ Durkin as head football coach. Just as it was necessary for Coach Durkin to be replaced in order for the athletic department to move forward, the Board of Regents must be replaced for the University of Maryland System to move forward. Hopefully, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan agrees.

Walter Buck, Ennis, Montana

The writer is a University of Maryland alumnus.

