On redistricting, Hogan is right, Frosh is wrong

Jack Kinstlinger writes that Gov. Larry Hogan is undercutting Attorney General Brian Frosh's appeal of a recent court decision declaring Maryland's gerrymandered 6th Congressional District unconstitutional (“Hogan redistricting commission undercuts appeal by Frosh,” Nov. 27). Governor Hogan has appointed a commission to redraw the district. Mr. Kinstlinger has it backwards. Mr. Frosh is undercutting Mr. Hogan.

Governor Hogan has consistently maintained since his election in 2014 that Maryland’s congressional districts should be drawn up by a commission. The founding fathers wanted constituents to pick their congressmen, not the other way around. Mr. Frosh is doing the bidding of his old pals, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and former Gov. Martin O' Malley. The latter admitted under oath that he cooked up the current districts in order to squeeze one more seat for Democrats.

Mr. Kinstlinger argues that, gee whiz, Maryland is only doing what all those nasty Republicans are doing elsewhere. They must not be very good at it since, the last I saw, Democrats picked up over 35 seats in the last election, thereby gaining control of the House. The rest of the country reflects the ebb and flow of public sentiment. Not so here in the People's Republic of Frosh. The Kinstlinger Party will continue to do a great job of fixing it to ensure they have all but one seat as long as they think they can get away with it.

Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

