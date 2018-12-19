Baltimore needs help to redevelop distressed areas

Regarding the commentary, “Baltimore pastor still expects president to come through for city despite canceling visit” by Donte’ L. Hickman (Dec. 18), providing incentives to developers is one strategy to redevelop distressed neighborhoods such as Baltimore’s Broadway East. That’s especially true if the city of Baltimore and state of Maryland work toward the goal of redevelopment.

There has been amble evidence for decades that residents in and near distressed neighborhoods in Baltimore live in a vortex of social and economic disparities that are persistent obstacles to residents’ upward mobility. Will federal Opportunity Zones provide enough incentives for developers in Baltimore’s Broadway East? Perhaps, but it’s still a good time to rethink the current equation for green space in the urban environment while we wait.

Mark M Spradley, Chevy Chase

