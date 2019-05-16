City denied east-west transit for a long time

The Sun’s editorial board recently commented on the Maryland Transit Administration fare hike as another blow to Baltimore after the state cancelled the Red Line (“MTA fare hike: Yet another cruel reminder of Baltimore’s $2.9B loss,” May 15). However, The Sun has not proposed or supported other groups’ proposals to build a direly-needed, high-capacity east-west rail line of any kind, something that has been on the drawing board since the 1970s yet never constructed. The cancelled Red Line was only the most recent occasion of a fully planned project to connect the east and west sides of Baltimore by rail transit to be shelved.

My first letter to the Sun was in 1963 on this very subject, and I am wondering if I will live long enough to ride something. The District of Columbia built an entire subway system while we planned and cancelled project after project.

Robert Reuter, Baltimore

