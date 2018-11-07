Ravens should hire Ray Lewis as head coach

It is extremely obvious to all Baltimore Ravens fans and followers of the team, that yes, as favorable as John Harbaugh has been to the franchise, he needs to be replaced (“Baltimore Ravens should dump Coach Harbaugh,” Nov. 6). The front office transition is happening and no need to adjust that.

The coach has worn out his effectiveness and going forward should be replaced. The one and only candidate for head coach is Ray Lewis. Ray was the inspirational team leader that carried this team to the Super Bowl, and can you deny that he will do it again?

Ray is a born leader. Whatever it costs, Ray is our salvation!

Dick Marcheski, Bel Air