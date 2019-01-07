Early bird tickets for Cosmic Cocktail now on sale
Ravens deserved ouster (for Trent Dilfer's sake)

I’m so glad the Ravens lost to the Chargers (“At the end of a breakthrough rookie season, quarterback Lamar Jackson leaves Ravens needing more,” Jan. 6). I’ve never liked the Ravens since they cut Trent Dilfer, the only quarterback to get cut after winning a Super Bowl. They never deserve to win a Super Bowl again.

Never.

Richard Lacy, Fresno, Calif.

