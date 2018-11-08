The race and ethnicity of a candidate should not matter

So the racist, partisan, Trump-hating Sunpaper believes we made progress by electing unqualified people of various religious, ethnic and racial backgrounds. (“The most diverse Congress ever doesn't erase our divisions,” Nov. 7). What ever happened to electing persons based on their ability to do the job? The color of one's skin or their sexual preferences have no business being in our electoral process. Neither The Sun nor the liberals care about what's best for our country and they've made that quite evident with their constant divisiveness for the past two years.

Gail Householder, Marriottsville