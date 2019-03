I wanted to believe our president when he claimed there was no obstruction. I want to believe our Mayor Catherine Pugh that there was no back door deals with the University of Maryland Medical Center (“Baltimore Mayor Pugh to hold news conference on Healthy Holly book deal 'as soon as possible,’” Mar. 26).

Suffice it to say, I’m sadly disappointed in both after some extensive research, some conducted by The Sun.

I don’t know who or what to believe anymore.

Clark Brill