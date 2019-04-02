The Sun missed the ball on Pugh

The Sun continues to pat itself on the back about discovering Mayor Catherine Pugh’s “gray-padding” of her income (“Pugh should not return to office until she can put Healthy Holly questions to rest,” Apr. 1), but where was The Sun when she was running for mayor and the state legislature?

Again, as a newspaper, you fail to do your homework until late in the game. I guess when you have a monopoly, the drive to excel is lost in the wind of status-quo and the bottom line. Publishing a time-line of your investigations of all the individuals in these get richer schemes would help us to feel good about your investigation responsibilities, but until then, you fail as an outstanding newspaper.

B. H. Meyer, Elkridge