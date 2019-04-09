If Pugh returns, she should have statues, too

My guess is that Mayor Catherine Pugh will be back and the people of Baltimore will have another ugly fight on their hands (“Mayor Catherine Pugh must resign,” April 8). If Mayor Pugh were to resign, she’d lose her salary and benefits, so it’s worth fighting to keep her City Hall job.

If Ms. Pugh does return, I’d like her to also return the Confederate monuments she dismantled and possibly destroyed. Under the cover of darkness and without true authorization, Mayor Pugh dismantled these statues and had them carted off to an unspecified location.

During the previous administration, a commission was designated to determine the fate of these controversial memorials. It was agreed they should remain with educational information placed alongside. Many of us spoke at the hearings and since.

I had a great, great grandfather who had fought for the Union, I wanted the statues to remain and information about Maryland’s divided loyalties be spelled out next to them. If Ms. Pugh returns as mayor, the statues should return as well. Her unjustified act of destroying these works of art was another example of her arrogance.

R. Heid, Baltimore

