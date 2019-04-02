Pugh the literary genius? I doubt it

The editorial today hit the nail squarely on the head (“Pugh should not return to office until she can put Healthy Holly questions to rest,” Apr. 1). Mayor Pugh has raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars for publishing her Healthy Holly kid books. Normally I applaud the achievements of all writers who get published, but it seems more than strange that her customers are companies that hope to do business with the city.

What makes these books so very exciting to a hospital and an insurance company that they eagerly spend six figures to buy pallets of them? Is Mayor Pugh a literary genius that has found the perfect niche for her writing skills, or is there something else at play here?

Dan Crumpler