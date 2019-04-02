Who else was Pugh getting money from?

The Sun editorial calling for Mayor Pugh to stay on leave until questions about Healthy Holly are put to rest doesn't go far enough (“Pugh should not return to office until she can put Healthy Holly questions to rest,” Apr. 1).

Just as Mayor Pugh pretended to admit everything about the Healthy Holly books while not mentioning that she made an extra $200,000 from other groups, we need an investigation that's not limited to the Healthy Holly franchise.

It's already clear that with the Healthy Holly scam Ms. Pugh was essentially taking bribes from special interests. The real question is whether Healthy Holly is her only corrupt scheme.

Corruption is the reason that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. This is true of corruption in both the public and private sectors. Corruption in Baltimore is probably the reason that there are still so many vacant properties in the city. Corruption is certainly the reason that the Baltimore City Police Department has such a poor reputation among the people it's supposed to serve.

It's not enough for The Sun to call for an investigation of Healthy Holly. The Maryland State Prosecutor needs to mount a wide ranging investigation of corruption in Baltimore. It's clear that the city can't, or won't, investigate itself.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville