Pugh donors deserve their money back

The “Honorable” Catherine Pugh? I don't think so. She is anything but honorable. Campaign donors, past and present, should all receive refunds immediately (“Let Pugh donations go to schools or (real) books,” April 30).

Mayor Pugh had the opportunity to be a true role model for the youth of Baltimore and to show what honesty and hard work could accomplish. Unfortunately, she used her position for greed and personal gain. Not to bring honor and pride back to Charm City.

C. Billian, Baltimore

