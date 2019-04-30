Good luck to Pugh donors trying to get their money back

It looks like Mayor Catherine Pugh’s donors are lining up to get their money donated to her re-election campaign back. Unbelievably, Ms. Pugh’s campaign manager, Steven Sibel, said the campaign committee “is reviewing the options provided under the law regarding campaign contributions, and it will be making a determination in the near future as to whether and how funds may be distributed.” (“Baltimore Mayor Pugh's campaign donors want their money back amid 'Healthy Holly' scandal, investigations,” Apr. 30).

The word “whether” is the kicker.

The possibility does exist for her to keep the money for eight years in case she decides to run again. Wonder if this still applies if she is charged with and convicted of a crime and goes to jail? Of course in our society, being convicted of a crime could make her a rock star. Remember Marion Barry in Washington, D.C.? Sheila Dixon ran for mayor again after being convicted of misusing gift cards while in power. Some people have the attitude that if they can get away with it, go for it. Beat the system. You go girl.

But it looks like the odds of getting their money back may be slim. You know politicians hate to give back money. Donating to a political campaign is like betting on a crap game. Once the dice are cast and her winning number didn’t come up, you have lost as well.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore