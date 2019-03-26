U.S. attorney should investigate Mayor Pugh

Mayor Catherine Pugh has been taking a beating in the media (“Mayor Pugh to hold news conference on Healthy Holly book deal ‘as soon as possible,’” March 26). Is there any wonder why? Could it be she has not been able to get a handle on the crime problem in Baltimore? Could it be that her selection of police commissioners for the Baltimore City Police Department — until now — has proven to be terrible? Could it be she has been unsuccessful in dealing with the city’s failing, dysfunctional public school system?

Could it be she got her hand caught in the cookie jar with regard to her children’s book deal scheme with the University of Maryland Medical System? Mayor Pugh’s reactions and responses to this book-gate scandal are illuminating. She borrows a page from President Donald Trump by calling the investigations into her transaction a “witch hunt.” She asserts that she pays her taxes and files everything yet she refuses to provide copies of tax records related to the book deal. She returns $100,000 from the overall amount of $500,000 to the University of Maryland Medical System. If she did no wrong, why is she giving the money back?

Furthermore, the mayor was required to recently amend seven years of ethics forms she filed when she was in the Maryland Senate because her “Healthy Holly” children’s book information was not reported. Her defense consists of calling it an error and claiming not to be perfect. We also learned that the required financial disclosures for Mayor Pugh’s inauguration were not filed (“Baltimore Mayor Pugh’s inaugural committee failed to file required disclosures with the IRS,” March 22).

Therefore, I am calling for the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland to conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether or not Mayor Pugh has engaged in criminal behavior.

Ralph Jaffe, Baltimore

