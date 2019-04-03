Public corruption isn't exclusive to Baltimore

Driving home on the day that Mayor Catherine Pugh announced her leave, I did something I usually avoid — I listened to local hate-talk radio. You know it, the place where members of the Donald Trump cult from outside the city dwell as they trash Baltimore (“The Sun missed the ball on Pugh,” April 2).

The first thing I heard was the local cult leader or “host” claim that Baltimore needs to be put in receivership! I guess they we so fond of the Michigan police-state takeover that gave them Flint water.

The audience for these shows are the very people who abandoned Baltimore (and even went to Pennsylvania) so they wouldn't have to meet the challenges of helping the poor and elderly, replacing the infrastructure and addressing economic despair and crime. They fled yet now they want to tell us how to do things.

These same people love to criticize the "fake news," but it was the mainstream Baltimore Sun that uncovered the Pugh story. They want to blame the Democratic control of Baltimore for everything bad, but all the latest corruption had its roots on a state-appointed board. So where was Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for the last four years? How many members of that board are Republicans? Why is he so hot to get Mayor Catherine Pugh and less concerned, if at all, about the rest?

Maryland has had a lot of corruption and despicable characters, but it is not concentrated in Baltimore, and it is shared by both parties. We had Spiro Agnew, Dale Anderson, Joe Alton and Marvin Mandel. We had the hypocrisy of former Congressman Bob Bauman, and the yuck factor of former Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold. We had Ruthann Aron, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate who hired someone to knock off her husband!

And let us not forget the former convicts who still go on the radio to lecture us. One is a former Maryland state senator and the other a former city police commissioner.

Martin O'Malley wasn't corrupt, but the Trump cultists hated him just the same. I'll gladly take him back as mayor or governor.

Frank Fletcher, Baltimore

