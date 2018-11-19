Catholic church should allow women and non-celibates to be priests

This weekend Archbishop Lori sent out a homily to be viewed at diocesan masses concerning the sexual abuse crisis. The bishop likened the trials and tribulations experienced by the Catholic Church and its victims to the end of time as depicted by Jesus in this week’s gospel.

The Church is struggling to retroactively repair and put in place long overdue sexual predation preventative measures (“The Catholic church is in crisis, and its leaders are making it worse,” Nov. 15). However, at this time of retrospection it would be helpful to be more forward looking as well.

Why is there such hesitation to expand the potential candidate pool for priests to include women and people who have experienced and practice sexuality and intimacy with other human beings?

After all, celibacy is not based in scripture (St. Peter, the first pope, was married) nor strictly traditional — at least not in the early church. And some of Jesus’s most dedicated followers were women.

Celibacy can still be a choice, but expanding the pool to include women and non-celibates may stop the bleeding in the number of clerics and possibly in the church at large (“Non-traditional priests in high demand as institutional Catholic Church drives parishioners away,” Nov. 13).

Clark Brill, Howard County