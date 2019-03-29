President should not have sole authority to launch nuclear weapon

I was so happy that The Baltimore Sun published an op-ed about the insanity of the president being the sole decision-maker for launching a nuclear weapon (“U.S. nuclear policy is undemocratic,” Mar. 26). It does not matter who is in the White House, she or he should not be allowed to initiate a nuclear strike without Congressional approval.

Prevent Nuclear War/Maryland worked with the Baltimore City Council, which unanimously passed a “back from the brink” resolution, a national grassroots initiative that calls on the United States to fundamentally change its nuclear weapons policy. Ending the sole unchecked authority of any president to launch a nuclear attack is one of five common sense steps suggested by the “back from the brink resolution.” This resolution came about because of the efforts of the groups Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Union of Concerned Scientists. Most importantly, the resolution calls for a verifiable agreement among nuclear-armed states to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.

Members of Prevent Nuclear War/Maryland have been lobbying our senators and representatives to co-sponsor legislation aimed at lessening the possibility of a nuclear attack. Also the group has been to Annapolis to urge our delegates to sign on to a letter initiated by Del. Pamela Queen which would be sent to Maryland’s Congressional delegation calling on them to work towards lessening the threat of nuclear war.

The U.S. nuclear arsenal is not only a threat, but the ongoing refurbishing of these weapons is a theft from taxpayers whose dollars would be better spent on social services and repairing the infrastructure. Finally, these anti-nuclear weapons initiatives are being organized on behalf of the children and grandchildren who deserve to embrace a Mother Earth without planet-threatening weapons of mass destruction.

Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson