Private investors needed to save Preakness

I agree that horse racing is on a downward trend (“Think Laurel is a better investment than Pimlico? Think again,” May 20). Unless Baltimore can find a benevolent capitalist (one who will ignore the fact that he or she will never recover their investment), I don't think the state or the city can come up with the monies ($400 million or more) to redo Pimlico.

I think a more modest investment, say $200 million, would be needed to update the facility itself. A combination of state, city, Stronach, and other investors (like a Kevin Plank type) might be able to be cobbled together if Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young can get behind this and provide some leadership (a big stretch).

Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville