Don't break city's heart by stealing Preakness

I lived a mile from Pimlico Race Course from birth into my 20s and never tired of the early morning sight of horses rounding the track as I drove by. Yesterday, I was lucky to see them whiz by up close as I stood at the rail on a 6 a.m. sunrise Preakness Week-only tour. Being at Pimlico on any race day is thrilling, but so was the opportunity to go behind the scenes to see the Stakes Barn and some Preakness Stakes contenders, the Clydesdales, the jockey room, etc., and to chat with various horse professionals and Pimlico employees. It was gratifying to hear so many of them express their pride and affection for Pimlico and their hope that the Preakness stays put and that the track endures (“Should the Preakness stay in Baltimore?” May 17).

The thought of the Preakness being stolen and Pimlico being plowed under breaks my heart personally and infuriates me as a proud citizen of Baltimore.

Donna Beth Joy Shapiro, Baltimore

