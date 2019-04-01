Preakness has no business in Laurel

We have to keep the Preakness from moving to Laurel (“Stronach Group calls on city of Baltimore to ‘immediately’ withdraw lawsuit to seize Pimlico, Preakness Stakes,” March 27). It's a very important connection to Baltimore's glorious past and something that keeps Baltimore relevant and visible to the outside world.

The Stronach Group should be ashamed for kicking the city while it's down, and the state, starting first and foremost with Gov. Larry Hogan, should be putting everyone on notice that this won't be taken lying down.

Since 1873, Baltimore has presented the Preakness, supported the Preakness, sold out the Preakness. Last year, in a daylong monsoon, the Preakness exceeded expectations with the handle and the crowd size being the third largest in Preakness history. In 2018, over $93 million was wagered on the Preakness Stakes alone.

There is nothing wrong with Pimlico as a host of the Preakness. It has worked 145 years in a row. Lexington, Ky. is not going to get confused for Vienna, Austria any time soon, nor will Laurel, Md. This whole purported move to Laurel is an attempt to create a marginal revenue increase by being closer to the District of Columbia, and Stronach has no idea whether that will actually work.

Stronach has an awesome revenue stream from our tracks and their Xpressbet mobile system already. The track itself matters less and less and most Marylanders would probably be surprised to find out how convenient Stronach has made it to use the Xpressbet app to wager right from one’s cell phone.

We should all be a little more willing to see the bad neighborhoods as well as the good, no matter what city we are in. I imagine Baltimore in 1873 as a working city full of neighborhoods and people of different means. In the early days of the Preakness, the high society surely would have passed through a mix of income levels on their way to the Preakness.

The Preakness is called the people's race for a reason. Stronach is messing with a sacred tradition in Baltimore.

Jason Manelli

