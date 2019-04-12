Drumming up interest in Preakness

Thanks so very much for Child Walker’s beautiful piece on the Derby contenders (“Ten contenders to watch for the 2019 Kentucky Derby (Version 2.0),” Apr. 12). I was wishing, hoping, and praying that the Sun would begin to become more interested in horse racing coverage with the Preakness being only five weeks away. It was a terrific thumbnail look at a good many candidates and I enjoyed your article immensely. I go back to the days when The Sun had its own horse racing page. If The Sun even only covered horse racing over Triple Crown season and Breeders Cup as well as you did today, I'd be forever in its debt.

I am a 50-plus year fan of the ponies, and Baltimore should be looking to drum up interest in the Preakness by expanding its coverage on horse racing. What better place than its only major newspaper to do this? Breeding operations were a major industry in Maryland and they definitely need revival. The Preakness and Pimlico (and Baltimore City) are also struggling big time. Expanded horse racing coverage is a must in my book to breathe some life and excitement brought by spring into a city in the doldrums.

The Sun tasked a good one for this important assignment.

Thanks so very much.

George Hammerbacher, Catonsville