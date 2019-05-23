Well played, Stronach. You embarrassed Baltimore. Now what?

Pimlico has played out just like the Stronach Group planned it to for years (“Pimlico’s owner has set the track up for failure,” May 22). The Preakness was somewhat of a minor embarrassment for Baltimore due to the problems with the stands and ladies toilets and other shortcomings. But this was the way it was how it was planned out by Stronach. Embarrass Baltimore to move the race to Laurel in the future.

Want to see the latest fashions for the Preakness? Just look at the long line of ladies waiting to use the bathroom. Our crown event in Baltimore is the middle jewel of the Triple Crown and it was a disaster. I’m sure everyone at Stronach was smiling as they envisioned their increased profits at their Laurel “super” track.

So now the cards are on the table. Stronach has played its big hand and we all wait to see what Baltimore will do. Do we fold or take the big gamble to redo Pimlico? Stronach was right in one prediction: Pimlico could not survive as a one-day-a-year venue. So Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, what is your call? Time is running out.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

