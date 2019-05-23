Big crowd at Preakness is proof it should stay in Baltimore

Regarding all the news about a possible move of the Preakness to the Washington suburbs, I say, “forget about it.” (“Think Laurel is a better investment than Pimlico? Think again.” May 20.)

I attended the Preakness and had a wonderful time. It appeared that 100,000-plus others did too. The Preakness is Baltimore and it belongs in Baltimore. It just won't work in the D.C. suburbs. The facility needs some attention, but it's a great place to see a race. The crowd was a true cross section of Baltimore, from ladies in beautiful hats (lots of them) to every kind of Baltimore character John Waters or Barry Levinson ever thought up. Everyone was having a great time. So, fix the place up, but not too much, expand the calendar, and keep the race where it belongs.

Frank Pratka, Baltimore