Will Maryland help Baltimore keep the Preakness in the city?

It’s not too late for the state of Maryland to step up and support Baltimore in its suit to take ownership of Pimlico and the Preakness from the Maryland Jockey Club which is controlled by the Stronach Group (“Maryland racing authority seeks to dismiss Baltimore lawsuit,” May 8). If the state joins the city as a plaintiff, it would be less likely that the suit will be dismissed.

The city could use a helping hand in its efforts to keep the Preakness in Baltimore. The Stronach Group has intentionally neglected Pimlico for years and is now trying to disassociate Pimlico from the Preakness.

There are opportunities here for our elected state leaders if they support the city’s efforts. Gov. Larry Hogan will demonstrate that he wants Baltimore to reclaim its vitality as the financial, professional, religious and cultural hub of Maryland and boost his national reputation. Attorney General Brain Frosh will use his litigation skills to aid the city while he continues his suits against President Donald Trump. Comptroller Peter Franchot can put Pimlico and the Preakness next to Maryland breweries on his list of favorite causes.

And there’s more that can be done longer-term. Each of these state leaders could voice support for Del. Sandy Rosenberg‘s efforts to upgrade Pimlico and keep the Preakness in Baltimore. Joining Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, they could help enlist support from Baltimore area businesses, financial firms and professional communities to keep the Preakness at an upgraded Pimlico. They could get behind implementation of the Maryland Stadium Authority’s plans to renovate Pimlico.

Francis J Gorman, Baltimore

