Mosby overstepped in her attempt to lift marijuana convictions

Marilyn Mosby must see herself as the savior of the young kids from Baltimore with criminal records for breaking the law due to prosecutions for marijuana possessions (“Judges deny request by Baltimore State's Attorney Mosby to dismiss thousands of marijuana convictions,” April 29). What right does she think she has to just willy-nilly dismiss nearly 5,000 court-enforced convictions? She is trying to build a name for herself for further political ambitions in Maryland.

According to the article, such convictions have saddled thousands in Baltimore with criminal records and frustrated their job searches. The marijuana arrests have disproportionately affected minority neighborhoods in Baltimore. Thank goodness Circuit Judge W. Michel Pierson and District Judge Kathleen Sweeney have a better understanding of the legal system then does Ms. Mosby and rightfully denied the request.

According to a report by Ms. Mosby’s prosecutors, “Nationwide, African-Americans are four times more likely than whites to be arrested for possessing marijuana. The ratio jumps to six times more likely in Baltimore.” Has she ever considered why that is? No. All she cares about is the glory of freeing everyone from convictions. But unfortunately, the social conditions remain the same and the problems still persist. The only difference now is she won’t prosecute marijuana possession.

So what have you accomplished, Ms. Mosby? Think about the reality you have created and see in 10 years what you have accomplished. The more important question is whether it will be worth the political fame you garnered.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.