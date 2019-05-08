Growing up poor didn't make Dawnta Harris or anyone else a killer

Nice try by op-ed writer Elizabeth Heubeck (“The tragedy of Baltimore's Dawnta Harris,” May 6). Dawnta Harris was guilty and wrong as “two left shoes,” as we say in East Baltimore.

Many of us grew up poor, black and in single-parent families. A significant part of my life was spent in the Flag House Projects raised by a mother on welfare working as a domestic to make ends meet. Negative behavior and not taking school seriously could and did result in getting your “butt beat” by your mother, uncle, recreation center director, church deacon (in Jesus’ name) or any assortment of other relatives. If that didn’t work, there would be a visit to Sgt. Violet Hill White of the Baltimore City Police Department at Dolphin Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

It puzzles me to hear people say we need to depend on the system to address the malaise some of our people are in when it was the system that put them there in the first place. I feel Ms. Heubeck’s empathy and concern, but until we as black people return to a commitment of strong community and self-discipline, this senseless self-genocide will continue with tragic results in the larger community — like the deplorable and unacceptable death of Amy Caprio.

Please don’t get me wrong, the statistics quoted in Ms. Heubeck’s article are real, and the pain and neglect felt by Mr. Harris’ mother is heart-wrenching, but things will not get better until we as a people are “sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Nathaniel McFadden, Baltimore

The writer is a former Maryland state senator from Baltimore City.