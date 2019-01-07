Man involved in Ponzi scheme should realize there is more to life than material possessions

One quick glance at the paper and it is hard to miss the article on the personal destruction of a local couple caught in the cancer of greed (“Drink the good wine, sell the Louis Vuitton: Alleged Ponzi scheme mastermind told wife to hide assets, feds say,” Jan. 4).

The thought that one person can be so afflicted with an endless need for symbolic representations of wealth is overwhelming. What personal need is being fulfilled with this extreme act of accruing stuff, expensive stuff? At what point does this race to gratification end? There seems to be an increased amount of empty souls, searching for contentment in all the wrong places. Have we lost our innate capacity for joy? Has the expression of gratitude been lost in an ever-increasing materialistic world?

Hard work and struggle builds the gifts of tenacity, self-pride and accomplishment. Certainly, these are the gifts that define us, not the expensive wine in the Sub-Zero or the sports cars, mansions and designer clothes. I am hoping we will all talk more about personal fulfillment and the small parts of each day that bring us joy and great personal accomplishment.

Our young people, especially, need to hear our voices. Let’s flood the world with our innate capacity for affirmation in hopes that empty souls will find new ways and places to search to fill their void.

Call it a donation of heart.

Jane Gordon, Lutherville-Timonium