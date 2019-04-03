Political corruption has nothing to do with party affiliation

At some time it’d be great if The Sun wrote an article about the city and state without harping on political affiliations.

The Sun addresses Larry Hogan as “Republican” Gov. Larry Hogan. Yet in the first paragraph, The Sun does not address Mayor Catherine Pugh as “Democratic” mayor. This story of the Baltimore mayor and the children’s book sales is not a Democrat vs. Republican situation, (“Pugh should not return to office until she can put Healthy Holly questions to rest,” Apr. 1). Yes, the mayor is called a Democrat later in the article, but all of this is about the city, the city’s mayor, actions taken by the Baltimore City Council and the governor of Maryland.

I would not construe any actions taken by anyone to be of a political nature. The Sun, because of its constant political labeling of those involved , makes this seem more political than warranted. It’s all been about the disappointing nature that Baltimore is in regarding the mayor and how those responsible to the city and state, independent of their party affiliation are reacting to this mess.

Patrick Walsh, Linthicum