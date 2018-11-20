Top cop won't matter unless trust is restored

The squabble over choice of a new police commissioner continues unabated (“Baltimore City Council to vote on new police commissioner Joel Fitzgerald after Texas trip, January hearings,” Nov. 19). It does not really matter who is chosen for this position. The criminal activity will continue along with an unacceptable homicide count.

The entire department needs to be restructured with emphasis on building trust between residents and police. This must begin with the implementation of beat cops. These exceptional individuals will become friends with folks on their beat and consider them as extended family. In turn, the residents will confide in their personal friend and assist in reducing crime.

This is the formula for real change that would point the city of Baltimore in a new direction.

Bill Hennick, Towson

