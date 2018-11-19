Baltimore police chief hiring process should have been more transparent

Why isn't the selection process for such an important job more transparent? (“Baltimore mayor names Fort Worth top cop Joel Fitzgerald as police commissioner,” Nov. 16). Why so secretive? Why don't the people of Baltimore (and even the entire state) have the information, criteria and the selection process shared with them? The Sun is the major media outlet in Baltimore and should demand more accountability and transparency (“Baltimore deserves transparency about its police leader; this is what happens when we don't get it,” Oct. 19).

R. Buterbaugh, Kingsville