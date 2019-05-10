Changing tracks would alter Triple Crown

I have read with interest the thoughts, arguments and analysis regarding moving the Preakness from Pimlico to Laurel and think the most important reason for keeping the Preakness at Pimlico has been overlooked (“These advocates have a plan to keep Preakness in Baltimore: Build a more temporary Pimlico,” May 10).

The Triple Crown races have been run at the same three racetracks since its inception. Each race, on each specific track, tests the horses in unique and challenging ways. That is why winning all three races is so difficult.

Changing any of the tracks (including reconfiguring the racetrack at Pimlico) will permanently change the Triple Crown, effectively putting an asterisk next to any subsequent Triple Crown winner.

Sarah King Scott, Monkton