Don't reward Stronachs for neglecting Pimlico

The article describing the stable areas of Pimlico Race Course further underscores the overall neglect of the facility by the Stronachs during their two decades of ownership (“‘It would break my heart if this track closed’: Ahead of Preakness, trainers call Pimlico backstretch ‘home,’” May 16). There is no reason to reward them with $60 million of improvements for Laurel Race Course that will benefit the metro Washington area, including the District of Columbia, at the expense of the annual $40 million hotel and restaurant business that Black-Eyed Susan Friday and Preakness Saturday bring to the metro Baltimore area.

If the Stronachs, trainers and owners want to rebuild Laurel, let them do it — at their expense, not that of the citizens of metro Baltimore.

Mike Bankoski, Timonium

