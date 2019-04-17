We need more information from the Stronachs about state of Pimlico grandstands

For the moment, let’s take The Stronach Group's word that the untimely engineers report and subsequent shutting down of 7,000 seats just ahead of the Preakness is legitimate (“Dangerous grandstands at Pimlico or retaliation by Stronach?” Apr. 16).

Obviously, the safety of this grandstand did not go from 7,000 people last year to 0 this year. For Stonach to support their claim that these findings are credible, their engineers must give us the answer to what the grandstands can safely carry. If their engineers have the capability and integrity to declare that the stands are not safe for the full load of 7,000 people, they can certainly tell us what what number they are safe for.

If every fifth row of seats were blocked, that would reduce the load by 20 percent. If every fourth row were blocked, 25 percent. As professional engineers, they know what this number is, and they must tell us. Obviously, there would be a corresponding reduction of the tickets issued.

Baltimore should use it's influence to demand a legitimate answer from Stonach so that with adjustments, Preakness can safely be held as planned.

Lee Martin