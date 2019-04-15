Payback at Pimlico?

It is totally amazing and disgusting that one month before the running of the Preakness at Pimlico, 47 percent of the grandstand seating is condemned and closed (“Pimlico Race Course to close nearly 7,000 seats just a month before thousands arrive for Preakness Stakes,” April 15). The Maryland Jockey Club should be held responsible for this fiasco and someone, preferably the head person, should be fired. What makes it even worse is that the section is the last remaining historic section of Pimlico Race Course. Tie this in with the effort by The Stronach Group to move the Preakness to Laurel and it smells even worse. Aren’t they responsible for maintaining Pimlico and aren’t they also responsible for spending most of the improvement money at Laurel and neglecting Pimlico?

Talk about poor planning by the Jockey Club! You have to wonder why this didn’t come to the attention of safety officials months ago. The problem had to exist earlier. It didn’t develop overnight. Sounds like payback by Stronach and the Maryland Jockey Club.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

