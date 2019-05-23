What promises were made about Pimlico?

With all the recent controversy about the demise of Pimlico Race Course, I'd like The Sun to report on the sale in 2002 when the Stronach Group (Magna Enertainment) paid $118 million to purchase the Pimlico and Laurel racetracks, buying both from the DeFrancis family. What commitments were made then to preserve and improve Pimlico?

And how did the Maryland Racing Commission allow Stronach to move almost all racing days to Laurel? It's obvious they have taken the lifeblood out of Pimlico and allowed it to deteriorate. It's very sad to see this Baltimore landmark allowed to fall apart (“Don’t reward Stronachs for neglecting Pimlico,” May 17).

Frank Bossle, Timonium

