At Pimlico, neglect is the problem, not age

Baltimore building inspectors visited Pimlico Race Course this week and confirmed the deterioration in the Old Grandstand that led the Maryland Jockey Club to close off nearly 7,000 seats for Preakness weekend next month (“Baltimore inspectors confirm problems with closed seats at Pimlico Race Course; owners blame age, not neglect,” April 24). Age would not be a problem if Pimlico had been tended over the years with the money given to The Stronach Group rather than have them squander it on Laurel in their hopes to kill Pimlico and start a new racing empire at Laurel.

Call it what you like, Frank Stronach, it was your responsibility and you failed miserably and should be held accountable for it. You put your own wishes and desires over that of Baltimore in your own greed. As stated in the article, “Consistent with the information provided in the report, there are areas of the Old Grandstand exhibiting deterioration or damage because of years of neglect and deferred maintenance,” said Tammy Hawley, a spokeswoman with Baltimore’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

Years of neglect fall directly on the shoulders of Stronach. Bottom line on Pimlico is neglect by The Stronach Group.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

