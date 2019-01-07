Don't give up on Pimlico

There is no doubt that Baltimore is suffering on many levels today — too many to enumerate in this space. However, please keep in mind that the city is not going anywhere and will be here with its landmarks, institutions, neighborhoods and people in the future. To turn our back on one of our assets, one with substantial national recognition at this difficult point in our history, is not sound long term thinking (“Keeping Preakness at Pimlico doesn’t add up,” Jan. 4).

When the city finds the wherewithal to deal with our problems and turn things around, we do not want to be in the position of having denuded our treasures. Pimlico is one that can substantially contribute and make Baltimore thrive and be successful.

We all must make decisions that benefit our city now and into the future.

Buzz Cusack, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.