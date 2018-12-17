Pimlico neighborhood needs jobs, not race track

The great need of the Pimlico area is for more and better jobs ("Uncertain who will pay to rebuild Pimlico Track?” Dec. 14). The race track is located near a number of very large organizations and major roads. An office complex on the site will provide offices for these organizations and the businesses that serve them. Local residents will have many new job opportunities and the neighborhood will be greatly improved. Private contractors will compete to construct an office complex at no cost to the city.

By giving the design work to the Maryland Stadium Authority with its focus on sports, the politicians refused to consider the best alternatives. Their plan is based on nostalgia for a bygone era, but the need is to build for the future.

William G. Rothstein, Baltimore

