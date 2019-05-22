Pimlico's owner has set the track up for failure

Poor Tim Ritvo, the chief operating officer of the Stronach Group. He says it gets harder every year to give the fans a decent Preakness. It is so hard to deal with 17 years of your own neglect. But cheer up,Tim! As of May 27, you will have 353 days to fix what you left to the last minute this year (“Stronach Group COO Tim Ritvo sees grim future for Preakness at Pimlico,” May 19).

In fact, for the last three years, when Mr. Ritvo instigated this ridiculously short spring meet, he has had an unbelievable amount of time to check old grandstands (unsafe to stand in but OK to bet under), ladies room plumbing and how much food and beverages that over 130,000 patrons may consume (especially since he absolutely forbade anyone from bringing in outside consumables).

Maybe the money saved from another shamefully inaccurate poll could go toward this worthy goal. If what the Stronach Group really wants is a good Preakness experience, they should stop insulting our intelligence by obviously setting up Pimlico for failure.

April I. Smith

