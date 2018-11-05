Photo ID not big burden

To live in the United States of America is a privilege not a right. The benefits associated with this privilege are many and there must be laws and regulations in place to ensure future generations will enjoy this privilege.

We elect officials to govern our nation and to spend billions of dollars to maintain our wonderful country. The integrity of our voting systems must be ensured and a photo ID is one small piece to support this (“Photo ID an unnecessary burden on election day,” Nov. 1).

Voting is one of our major democratic building blocks. There are two years between voting dates and certainly enough time to get a photo ID. What are you afraid of? Is it that much trouble?

Bayne Salsberg, Towson

