Photo ID an unnecessary burden on election day

Richard Webb says it is common sense to require people to show photo ID when they vote (“Requiring ID to vote is ‘common sense,’” Oct. 31). He does not show it is. All too few people even bother to vote and there is little reason to expect anyone would try to vote as someone other than who they are.

Indeed, a nationwide study covering over 10 years and over a billion ballots cast found only 31 instances, some of which may have been the result of clerical errors by check-in judges. The study also noted instances of attempted voter fraud that could not have been prevented by a photo ID law such as the use of stolen or false IDs.

Maryland citizens provide evidence of identity when they register, and they sign their ballot applications every time they vote. That has been sufficient for decades. Until someone can show me evidence to the contrary, I say it is still. The more people care enough to go vote in their own right, the healthier our government will be.

Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

