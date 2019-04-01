News Opinion Readers Respond

A Pennsylvania Avenue renaissance would be uplifting for the community

The Sun article “Group looks to rehab Baltimore's Pennsylvania Avenue into thriving black arts and entertainment district,” (Mar. 29)was uplifting and exciting. This was a full two pages concerning the renaissance of Pennsylvania Avenue.

I have been an advocate and supporter of this project for more than eight years. Expressing myself seemed to be futile most of the time. Folks considered such a thing an impossible dream. My friend, Jim Hamlin, and I knew that our shared vision for Baltimore would become a reality. Jim’s bakery on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Baker Streets has been serving the community for eight years. He and I realized the impact that the new avenue would mean to our city.

The historic Royal Theater restoration would become a mecca for music and entertainment, attracting visitors from across the USA. African-American history would be emphasized throughout the entire corridor. Folks would come together in a vibrant atmosphere of love and understanding. Get this project underway ASAP.

Bill Hennick, Baltimore

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
48°