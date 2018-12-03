Pelosi is the best choice

Thanks to Ted Venetoulis for his "telling it like it is" regarding the reasons to support Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (“Don't screw it up, Dems, vote Pelosi speaker,” Dec. 2).

Democratic elected officials should stick together to support the most effective leader in Congress. Why hold out for an unknown? Any positions Representative Pelosi held and worked for were those that represented the Democratic party positions and not the ultra-liberal ones that the Republicans want you and the rest of us to believe.

How dare the Democratic House members permit the Republicans to influence their choice! Do the right thing and vote for Nancy Pelosi!

Angela Beltram, Catonsville

