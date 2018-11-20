Pelosi needs to go

Rep. Nancy Pelosi is the perfect example of the “old time” congressional leaders who need to step down and let new blood run the Democratic Party (“16 dissident House Democrats vow to oppose Nancy Pelosi as next speaker,” Nov. 19). She was well known for her gaffes, which did not help shape the image of the Democratic Party like “we need to pass the health bill so we can find out what is in it.” Her ascendance back to the speaker’s position would only screw up the political situation in Washington more then it already is under President Donald Trump.

Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Trump, that would be like matching bookends! A term limit bill is well overdue in Congress. Too many old people with old ideas on how to govern. Get all the old farts out of both parties and let the new generation move up and take over. Who knows? They may even put the country ahead of politics.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

