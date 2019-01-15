Maryland lawmakers must protect patients

One year ago, millions of people across the United States watched the shameful dumping of a young African-American hospital patient at a bus stop wearing only a thin hospital gown on a freezing January night. What has happened to improve the rights of Maryland hospital patients in the intervening year? In a word — nothing.

Maryland hospitals continue to rank near the bottom in hospital patient satisfaction, according to surveys by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Maryland hospitals continue to rank poorly in surveys of hospital patient safety, as analyzed by the Leapfrog Group, an independent and highly-respected healthcare consulting firm. Maryland’s hospitals are in the bottom quartile in the U.S., ranking 38 out of 50. Moreover, Maryland hospitals continue to rank as the worst in the country in hospital emergency room wait time, according to data by CMS reported in December 2018.

This year, the Maryland General Assembly once again has the opportunity to update and improve the inadequate 1978 law to protect patient rights. The 2019 Hospital Patient’s Bill of Rights will be sponsored by Sen. Joanne Benson of Prince George’s County and Del. Karen Lewis Young of Frederick County.The bill has three goals: transparency of patient rights, consistency among hospitals of communicating those rights and training of medical personnel in patient rights. These rights include, among others: treatment without discrimination; considerate, respectful and compassionate care, and involvement with your plan of care and discharge plan.

If passed by the Maryland General Assembly, the bill will lead to better outcomes for patients and for hospitals.

Dr. Anna Palmisano, Rockville

The writer represents Marylanders for Patient Rights Coalition.

