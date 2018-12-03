The Sun has a double standard for riots

In your article, “Worst riot in a decade engulfs Paris” (Dec. 3), you describe a “violent urban riot” where “activists torched cars, smashed windows, looted stores.” Yet in your article on the same day, “Baltimore Police struggle to hire more officers,” you mention “the 2015 unrest ...and death of Freddie Gray,” during which we all know people similarly torched cars, smashed windows and looted stores.

The dictionary defines unrest as “a state of dissatisfaction, disturbance and agitation in a group of people” and riot as “a violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd.” I guess I don’t understand why riots happen abroad but when similar actions happen in Baltimore, they are described by The Baltimore Sun merely as “unrest.” But I bet prospective applicants to the Baltimore Police Department understand quite well.

Don Dietrick, Delray Beach, Fla.

