Pugh deserves paid sick leave but nothing more

It seems Mayor Catherine Pugh is determined to shake every last dollar she can out of the money tree of her complex and overlapping business interests in Baltimore City by inventing an employee status for herself — "indefinite paid medical leave" — that does not exist (“What the FBI raids on Baltimore Mayor Pugh mean — and what they don’t,” April 25). In The Sun's reporting on the mayor's ongoing leave of absence, City Solicitor Andre Davis is on record noting that the city charter does not specify how a mayor may use a leave of absence. Given that, Mayor Pugh should be subject to the same personnel policies as every other city employee — earned paid medical leave is used until exhausted, after which unpaid Family Medical Leave Act protections begin.

As laid out in the City of Baltimore's administrative manual, employees earn one day of paid medical leave for each full month worked. There is no such thing for city employees (or those in any other workplace I know of) as indefinite paid medical leave, even for the mayor. Based on my calculations, Mayor Pugh will run out of sick days, if she hasn't already, no later than April 30. Certainly, she should take all the leave to which she is entitled, but under no circumstances should she be allowed to continue being paid to not work after that leave is exhausted. If she refuses to resign, she is welcome to take the leave available to other city employees including those who give birth or have to take care of a seriously ill family member which is unpaid FMLA. But given that getting paid by any means available seems to be her top priority, I imagine she will seek paid employment elsewhere. I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.

Guli Fager, Baltimore

