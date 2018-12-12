Paid parental leave would cost more than a border wall

I was left speechless after reading democrat Dave Anderson's commentary on the "low cost" that would be associated with paid parental leave (“Applying the Eisenhower principle to paid family leave,” Dec. 11).

He opined that in his opinion and according to his calculations it would ONLY cost roughly $125 billion per year or $1.25 trillion over the course of the next 10 years. WOW, is that all? Especially when one considers how the Democrats are vehemently against the measly one-time $5 billion it would cost to secure the border and keep our citizens safe.

What's wrong with this picture?

Gail Householder, Marriottsville